By KTVU staff
Published 
California
Bear nearly gets squirted with hand sanitizer at 7-Eleven

A bear looking for food in Olympic Valley, near Lake Tahoe, opened the door of a 7-Eleven convenience store on and continued to peruse the scene even after triggering the hand-sanitizer dispenser. Video: Rachelle Ducusin via Storyful

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. - A bear opened the door of a 7-Eleven store in Olympic Valley near Lake Tahoe and seemed to take no notice of a store employee yelling at it to leave immediately. 

Rachelle Ducusin took video of the bear over the weekend and can be heard screaming at the large brown animal to get out.

But the bear did not seem to be listening.

It just looks around and even triggers the hand-sanitizer dispenser.

Ducusin told Storyful she ended up calling 911 and emergency crews shot at the bear with rubber bullets, chasing it away. 

But the bear was undaunted; it returned to dig through the store's trash cans later in the morning.

