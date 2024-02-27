Sanford Airport plane incident: 2 small planes involved in incident at Orlando Sanford Airport: officials

Two small airplanes were involved in an "incident" at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting several emergency vehicles to respond to the airport's tarmac, the airport said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Few details about what happened that led to the large emergency response have been released. However, the airport said it a post on X that it was "aware of an incident between two small aircrafts at our facility" and that "there are no serious injuries to report."

Video from FOX 35's live camera at Orlando Sanford International Airport showed a half-dozen emergency vehicles, including ambulances and first trucks, on the airport's tarmac shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Seminole County Fire Department confirmed multiple of its vehicles responded to the airport, but deferred to the airport's spokesperson for additional information and updates.

FOX 35 News has confirmed that the tail number of one of the planes apparently involved in the incident is registered with Aeroism Academy Inc., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Aeroism Academy Inc. is a pilot training school that, according to its website, offers "classroom and hands-on training in aviation and helps students to prepare for a career as a professional pilot."

FOX 35 News has reached out to that pilot training school for comment.

