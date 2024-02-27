Rescuers overwhelmed with sick, injured wildlife concerns in Brevard County

The Space Coast is seeing a spike in dead and injured wildlife. Rescuers and rehabilitators are trying to save as many animals as possible while figuring out what’s killing them.

"Our volunteers are really stressed out and disheartened because they’re picking up pelicans all day long knowing that they’re going to die," said Heather Pepe, who runs Wild Florida Rescue.

Her non-profit rescue is averaging around 50 rescue calls in a six-hour shift as weak, sick birds wash ashore.

"They have badly broken wings, really bad compound fractures," said Pepe.

Many animals come to the Florida Wildlife Hospital if they're still alive.

"We have had 35 pelicans come in since the 19th with fractured wings," said Tracy Frampton, who’s the executive director of the Florida Wildlife Hospital.

It’s too soon to tell if weather or humans could be causing the injuries.

"Possibly the birds are getting tangled in fishing line or something, whether it’s intentional," said Frampton. "We’re really trying to figure it out."



"There could be a long liner out there, and there could be malicious activity," Pepe said.

It’s not just birds taking a beating. Sick sea turtles are also ending up on the shore. FOX 35 was given a video taken by a concerned beachgoer moments before a turtle took its last breath on Melbourne Beach a few days ago.

"We saw the sea turtles coming up simultaneously to the pelican injuries," said Pepe.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) transported the turtle that died, and researchers are doing necropsies on the dead animals, trying to figure out what’s killing them.

If you find a sick animal, you don’t want to scare it back into the water and should immediately call FWC at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922) or Wild Florida Rescue at 321-821-7881. Take a picture or video and stay with the animal until help arrives.