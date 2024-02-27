Deputies search for man wanted in deadly 2023 drive-by shooting

Thirteen people had their first appearances in court on Tuesday before a Seminole County judge, accused of involvement in a shooting that killed a woman in a 2023 shooting incident.

Princess Tolliver was killed in that shooting, and five others were injured.

Several of the suspects are not new to the criminal justice system, with lengthy rap sheets already. Some are already in prison elsewhere for other crimes. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says the majority are gang members. Trevon Vasco Law, 25, is still on the loose.

RELATED: Kodak Black, Jackboy feud leads to 13 arrests in deadly shooting

Detectives say the intended target was a rapper named Jackboy. He had a public feud with another rapper, Kodak Black. The shooting happened after one of Jackboy’s concerts at a Sanford bar called The Barn.

"I do want to give my condolences to the family and the people that were hurt," said Sarah Azron, a bartender at The Barn. "It's very sad that this has to happen in today's day in society. I just feel like this shouldn't be happening."

MORE HEADLINES:

She says it makes sense that the shooting happened after the concert and not during. The bar has tight security and doesn’t allow weapons inside. However, she says the surrounding area sees violence fairly frequently.

"The area going there, it definitely is a little rough. It's definitely there is a lot of violence going on and shootings, but overall, it is a great place," said Azron. "But just like downtown Orlando, stuff can happen. You never know."

What’s left now are the court cases for the 14 people the sheriff’s office says were involved and the healing process for those hurt. That includes Tolliver’s family.

They said in a statement, "Each action, each arrest, has potentially saved another family from enduring this unspeakable heartbreak and loss. We should all be forever grateful."

The people who have already been arrested are being arraigned in April. Anyone with information on Trevon Law is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).