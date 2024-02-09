Elusive bobcats spotted frolicking across Orange County golf course: VIDEO

Catching a "fleeting glimpse" of a bobcat is a special moment due to their secretive and rare presence, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. So how about seeing two of them?

The Orange County Government Instagram account shared an adorable video of a pair of wild cats frolicking through the Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden.

Photo: Orange County Government

Bobcats' numbers are abundant throughout the state, but they're not often seen, according to the FWC.

"Catching even a fleeting glimpse of this secretive and beautiful creature can make anyone's outdoor experience more enjoyable," the FWC continued. That sentiment was apparent in the post's comment section.

"This is freaking awesome, because they definitely don’t let themselves be seen often, what a gem," one user wrote.

"How cool. Thanks for sharing this. Love to see bobcats in the wild," said another.

"Wow! Incredible to see!" FOX 35's very own Amy Kaufeldt commented on the post.

According to wildlife officials, it's not uncommon to see a bobcat during the day because they only sleep for two to three hours at a time. But, they usually hunt at night. February is also peak breeding season for these cats.