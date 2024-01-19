Bobcat caught on camera trailing raccoon in DeBary homeowner's yard

Caught on camera is a moment that embodies the phrase "just in the nick of time."

A raccoon is seen running through a DeBary family's backyard seconds before a bobcat appears on camera. The animals were recorded a couple of days ago.

The bobcat carefully walks through the frame, and the homeowners said it didn't do any damage in the minute or so it was on their property.

They don't know from where the bobcat came because they live in a largely developed subdivision.

"I wouldn't want to go outside when they're here, but otherwise, they don't seem to do anything. They don't bother anybody," said homeowner Daniel Bailey. "They just pass through the yard. Sometimes they go out through the driveway, or they go back in the direction they came from."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said bobcats have a range of territory up to two miles in suburban areas, and they mostly hunt at night.