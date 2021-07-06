Elsa: These Florida schools will be closed Wednesday

As Elsa is forecasted to impact the weather in the state of Florida, many school districts will be closed on Wednesday.

ALACHUA COUNTY

All classes at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville will be canceled and offices will be closed Wednesday, July 7, because of Elsa. Essential employees should check with their supervisors. Classes will resume and campus will reopen Thursday, July 8.

Santa Fe College announced it will be closed Wednesday due to weather conditions expected from Elsa.

*All other Alachua school districts remain open until announced.

LAKE COUNTY

All Lake County public schools, district offices, and summer programs will be closed on Wednesday, July 7, because of weather conditions.

"Because forecasts call for high winds, heavy rains, and possible tornadoes in Lake County on Wednesday morning, we are advising students and staff to stay home and stay safe," officials said.

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday, July 8.

Lake-Sumter State College will close all campus locations and operate virtually on Wednesday, July 7. This update will be sent through the LSSC Alert system, email, and social media.

Courses may meet remotely. Students should check for course-specific instructions from their instructors through Lakehawk email or Canvas.

All employees should coordinate with their supervisor to work remotely.

MARION COUNTY

All Marion County summer school classes are canceled for Wednesday due to Elsa.

"MCPS employees should telework if possible; otherwise, a make-up day will be offered w/forthcoming details," school officials said.

SUMTER COUNTY

Summer school classes for Sumter District School students will be closed, Wednesday, July 7.

"Additionally, there will be no remote food distribution for Wednesday. We do plan to resume summer school and food distribution on Thursday, July 8, 2021."

FOX 35 News will update this list as more school closures are announced.

