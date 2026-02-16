Pedestrian killed in Ormond Beach crash after driver failed to stop at a stop sign, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was killed Saturday night in Ormond Beach at South Orchard Street and Division Avenue. A 79-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the victim, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.



A pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday night in Ormond Beach.

It happened at the intersection of South Orchard Street and Division Avenue, the Ormond Beach Police Department said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when two pedestrians traveling east on Division Avenue attempted to turn left onto South Orchard Street.

A 79-year-old driver heading south on South Orchard Street failed to stop at a stop sign and struck one of the pedestrians. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Volusia County Emergency Medical Services.

The driver was not injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation after showing symptoms consistent with dementia, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin. It is also unclear whether the driver will face any criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

Ormond Beach Police Capt. Chris Roos called the incident a "tragic loss of life."

"We strongly urge drivers to obey posted speed limits, remain alert and use extra caution at night, especially when visibility is low and pedestrians are difficult to spot," he said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.