Parish Healthcare postpones elective surgeries due to increase in COVID cases

As the coronavirus continues its resurgence in Brevard County and the number of COVID-positive patients needing hospitalization has risen, it has become necessary to postpone elective surgeries until further notice, Parrish Medical Center announced on Wednesday.

This will allow the Titusville hospital to devote its staffing resources to its emergency department, ICU, and inpatient care units.

"Our care partners, doctors, nurses, therapists, everyone throughout our healthcare system have worked tirelessly since the onset of this pandemic and continue to do so with a level of dedication and resilience to be commended," said President/CEO George Mikitarian.

"The only way we will get this virus under control is through more people becoming vaccinated," said Mikitarian.

Current COVID positive cases at Parrish Medical Center is 40, which is double the cases from last week and nearly four times the number of cases from a month ago.

For information about COVID testing and vaccination visit parrishhealthcare.com and click on the COVID informational banner at the top of the page.

