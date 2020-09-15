Elderly woman dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing Daytona Beach street, police say

article

An elderly woman has passed away after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Daytona Beach street, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that the fatal accident occurred on Monday afternoon in the area of U.S. 1, South Ridgewood Avenue, and Magnolia Avenue. The woman was attempting to cross the street when was she was knocked to the ground by a silver Dodge Ram attempting to make a right turn.

Police said that they found the victim with a serious head injury. They believe the woman was walking diagonally towards the crosswalk when she was struck.

The victim was reportedly taken to Halifax Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries shortly after arrival.

The driver of the Ram is said to have cooperated and charges are not pending at this time.

