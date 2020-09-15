911 call released of Starflyer incident where worker fell to his death

On Monday morning, Orange County Fire Rescue said that a caller reported that his colleague, identified as 21-year-old Jacob David Kaminsky, had fallen 50 to 60 feet to an internal platform.

Rescue units rushed to the attraction on International Drive and began performing CPR on the victim until a platform truck arrived to help get him down. He was confirmed deceased at a nearby hospital.

Orange County Fire Rescue released a 911 call from a tower climber at the Starflyer. He witnessed the fatal incident and called for an ambulance.

"I'm a tower climber and a friend of mine hurt himself," the caller said. "He fell a ways. There's quite a lot of blood down there."

Orange County Fire Rescue and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal accident.

The Starflyer at ICON Park is said to be 450-feet tall and is the world's tallest swing ride. Visitors in swings rotate around a pole, reaching speeds up to 45 mph.

According to state records, the Orlando StarFlyer attraction has been permitted since 2018. The Florida Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fair Rides Inspections finds no record of any incidents or violations regarding the Starflyer since it was permitted in 2018. That department noted that there was one notice of deficiencies issued in 2018 on a communication monitoring system, which was corrected.

