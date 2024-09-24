Edgewater residents brace for potential flooding as Helene approaches

Residents in Edgewater are filling sandbags and preparing for potential flooding as Tropical Storm Helene looms.

Homeowners, feeling concerned, nervous, and frustrated, are taking steps to protect their homes after weeks of anxiety.

"We just need a little help, some guidance on how to prevent flooding in homes with an aging infrastructure," said Brooke Guinter, a resident.

Two weeks ago, the area was inundated with 7 inches of rain, causing severe flooding.

MORE STORIES:

"Last weekend, the flooding was so rapid. I have videos showing the water coming from a direction it never had before," Guinter added. "The roads were impassable, with knee-deep water making it dangerous to drive or walk."

As Helene approaches, neighbors prepare for the worst, but many call for more communication from city officials.

"My main question is whether Edgewater is turning on the pumps, and how early," Guinter said. "We shouldn’t have to start preparing five days in advance."

Despite their preparations, residents say they need clearer direction from local leaders to prevent future flooding disasters.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: