Woman, 95, loses Lake Mary home to fire days before Christmas: 'We’re still a family'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 95-year-old woman was left homeless just days before Christmas after a fire destroyed her Lake Mary home, authorities said Thursday.
Eleanor Simmons was not at home when the fire broke out, spending time with her daughter, Karen Simmons.
The backstory:
Karen said a faulty ceiling fan vent likely caused the blaze.
"Thank God she wasn’t home," Karen Simmons said, recalling the thick smoke that filled the house.
The fire left melted siding, boarded-up windows, and caution tape surrounding the property, but Eleanor’s family said they remain grateful that she escaped unharmed.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Firefighters were also able to recover a cherished item from the home: the ashes of Eleanor’s late husband, preserved from her parents’ 75-year marriage.
"We could be negative and say everything’s ruined, but then you realize we have ourselves. We’re still a family. This is just stuff," Karen Simmons said.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Eleanor is currently staying with family while the home is being assessed.
Family members said the incident serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones during the holidays.
"Hug your family, spend time with them…differences are differences, but the holiday is a time for forgiveness and bringing people together," Karen Simmons said.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Karen Simmons, whose mother, Eleanor Simmons, lost her Lake Mary home to a fire.