Woman, 95, loses Lake Mary home to fire days before Christmas: 'We’re still a family'

A 95-year-old woman was left homeless just days before Christmas after a fire destroyed her Lake Mary home, authorities said Thursday.

Eleanor Simmons was not at home when the fire broke out, spending time with her daughter, Karen Simmons.

The backstory:

Karen said a faulty ceiling fan vent likely caused the blaze.

"Thank God she wasn’t home," Karen Simmons said, recalling the thick smoke that filled the house.

The fire left melted siding, boarded-up windows, and caution tape surrounding the property, but Eleanor’s family said they remain grateful that she escaped unharmed.

Firefighters were also able to recover a cherished item from the home: the ashes of Eleanor’s late husband, preserved from her parents’ 75-year marriage.

"We could be negative and say everything’s ruined, but then you realize we have ourselves. We’re still a family. This is just stuff," Karen Simmons said.

Eleanor is currently staying with family while the home is being assessed.

Family members said the incident serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones during the holidays.

"Hug your family, spend time with them…differences are differences, but the holiday is a time for forgiveness and bringing people together," Karen Simmons said.