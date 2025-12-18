Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 95, loses Lake Mary home to fire days before Christmas: 'We’re still a family'

By
Published  December 18, 2025 10:47pm EST
Seminole County News
FOX 35 Orlando
A 95-year-old woman was left homeless just days before Christmas after a fire destroyed her Lake Mary home, authorities said Thursday.

The Brief

    • A fire destroyed Eleanor Simmons’ Lake Mary home just days before Christmas, but she was not home at the time.
    • Firefighters were able to recover her late husband’s ashes, one of the few items spared.
    • Eleanor is now staying with family, who urge others to cherish loved ones during the holidays.

Eleanor Simmons was not at home when the fire broke out, spending time with her daughter, Karen Simmons. 

The backstory:

Karen said a faulty ceiling fan vent likely caused the blaze. 

"Thank God she wasn’t home," Karen Simmons said, recalling the thick smoke that filled the house.

The fire left melted siding, boarded-up windows, and caution tape surrounding the property, but Eleanor’s family said they remain grateful that she escaped unharmed. 

Firefighters were also able to recover a cherished item from the home: the ashes of Eleanor’s late husband, preserved from her parents’ 75-year marriage.

"We could be negative and say everything’s ruined, but then you realize we have ourselves. We’re still a family. This is just stuff," Karen Simmons said. 

Eleanor is currently staying with family while the home is being assessed.

Family members said the incident serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones during the holidays. 

"Hug your family, spend time with them…differences are differences, but the holiday is a time for forgiveness and bringing people together," Karen Simmons said.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Karen Simmons, whose mother, Eleanor Simmons, lost her Lake Mary home to a fire.

Seminole County NewsLake Mary