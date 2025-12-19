Deputies: Florida man used Facebook to target women in multiple sexual batteries

The Brief Dionne Le Southall is accused of three sexual battery incidents against three women this year. In some of these incidents, Southall met women on Facebook and then raped them, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said there's a clear pattern of Southall's crimes.



A Florida man, behind bars as a suspect of two separate sexual battery incidents, has now been linked to another similar incident that occurred in January after a woman came forward.

Dionne Le Trell Southall, 30, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2025 for Sexual Battery with Use of a Deadly Weapon.

What we know:

Dionne Le Trell Southall, 30, was arrested Dec. 3 by the Marion County Sheriff's office, which said evidence shows Southall is connected to two separate sexual battery crimes this year. Based on recent reports to detectives, Southall is now suspected of three separate sexual battery incidents involving three women this year.

Southall is facing a sexual battery with use of a deadly weapon charge concerning a May incident and sexual battery and battery by strangulation charges in connection to a July incident. Both incidents took place in Summerfield, authorities said.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Zachary Moore told FOX 35 shortly after Southall was arrested that, "There's clear pattern here, and our detectives believe that he's probably done this to other people."

Deputies: Another victim comes forward

Editor's Note: The details and allegations in this story are disturbing and graphic. Viewer discretion advised.

On Dec. 5 another woman came forward, the sheriff's office said. The woman told deputies she had seen the press release about Southall's arrest.

She told detectives Southall contacted her through Facebook in January and they arranged to meet up to have sex. Southall took the woman to a vacant home under construction and the woman tried to leave the area when she no longer wanted to have sex with him, the sheriff's office said. The woman told detectives that Southall locked the door, started to strangle her, dragged her into a wooded area and forcibly raped her.

While in jail, Southall denied knowing the woman, but provided evidence to support the woman's statements, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Southall told detectives he was living in the area at the time of the incident, and he was in the photos the victim received. Based on this information, Southall is now charged with an additional count of sexual battery with use of physical force.

2 previous incidents: A fake profile, offering a ride

A woman told detectives a white male named "Chris Rous" sent her a friend request. She had been talking with this man for the past three days, a Marion County Sheriff's report said.

The woman planned to meet with "Chris" at the back of a business by a gate, but instead met a man – later identified as Southall, deputies said – who was hiding in the bushes. Deputies said Southall demanded the woman take off her clothes, and then he threatened her with a knife and forced himself on her.

The woman escaped and sought help from an ambulance nearby. She was treated at the hospital and received a sexual assault examination, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives identified Southall after he sent the woman a friend request, deputies said.

In a July incident, deputies said a 52-year-old woman was walking to Walmart, when a man – later identified as Southall – offered her a ride on his bike. He then offered this victim $100 for a "good time," deputies said.

The woman said she repeatedly refused, but Southall got angry and forced her to a secluded area between two buildings and then removed her clothes, strangled her, caused her to lose consciousness and forcibly raped her, the sheriff's office said. After, Southall left the area. The woman also received a sexual assault examination, the sheriff's office said.

Evidence at the crime scenes and DNA from the sexual assault kits – which matched Southall's DNA – led detectives to Southall, deputies said.