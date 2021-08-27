Edgewater police on the hunt for boat thief

article

An Edgewater boat owner is asking for help finding a boat thief.

The suspect was caught on camera stealing a 2004 Grady White in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The theft happened around 1:30 p.m.

Images show a dark blue Generation 1 Nissan Titan pulling into Douglas Thomas’ driveway, a suspect hooking the boat onto the truck and then driving away.

Edgewater police found and recovered the boat abandoned in a wooded area in Oak Hill, but with its motors stripped.

"It’s about a $20,000 loss to me, but replacement value is north of $35,000."

Douglas says he isn’t the only person this has happened to as of late.

According to police, this has been a growing problem in Central Florida over the last few months.

"I was actually told by one of the officers, it really surprised me, there are as many as 15 to 20 Yamaha Outboards stolen in the Central Florida area every single week," he said. "If that’s any indication to other boat owners - you know locking your trailers better, chaining the tires up, putting multiple GPS units on your boat. All of which could’ve led to my boat being recovered much quicker and possibly with the motors still on."

If you have any information about this theft, you're asked to call the Edgewater Police Department.