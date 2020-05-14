Edgewater cancels 4th of July celebration, one of several Central Florida cities to do so

article

Edgewater announced on Thursday that they are canceling their 'EDGEfest 4th of July Celebration' because of challenges brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They said that a date a rescheduled event will be determined at a later date based on CDC and State of Florida guidance regarding gatherings.

Orlando, New Smryna Beach, and Orange City have also canceled their Independence Day firework celebrations, citing coronavirus limitations.

