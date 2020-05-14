Edgewater cancels 4th of July celebration, one of several Central Florida cities to do so
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Edgewater announced on Thursday that they are canceling their 'EDGEfest 4th of July Celebration' because of challenges brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
They said that a date a rescheduled event will be determined at a later date based on CDC and State of Florida guidance regarding gatherings.
Orlando, New Smryna Beach, and Orange City have also canceled their Independence Day firework celebrations, citing coronavirus limitations.
