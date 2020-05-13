New Smyrna Beach postpones 4th of July fireworks show

article

The City Commission in New Smyrna Beach has postponed this year's 4th of July fireworks show until further notice.

The commission approved the decision during a virtual meeting this week.

Labor Day could be a potential alternate celebration date, the commission said.

In addition, special events permitted on public property remain canceled through May 31. Public meetings, except for City Commission and Charter Review Committee meetings, remain canceled through May 31.

The commission did approve the reopening of the New Smyrna Beach Farmers Market in front of City Hall. The date is set for Saturday, May 23 so long as proper social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are exercised.

Food trucks are excluded.

Playgrounds and public restrooms remain closed through May 31.