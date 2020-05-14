Orange City cancels its 'Fireworks and Fun independence' event, donates saved money to food pantry

article

The Orange City Council announced on Thursday that they have canceled its firework event for the summer because of coronavirus concerns.

With the money saved from canceling the 'Fireworks and Fun independence' event, which was scheduled for June 27, 2020, the city will donate to the Orange City United Methodist Church's food pantry. $10,000 will be donated specifically.

“It wasn’t easy to cancel our annual fireworks; it’s such a great time for everyone, but there isn’t a safe way to do it this year,” Mayor Gary Blair said. “When Vice Mayor O’Connor brought up the idea of donating the funds to Orange City United Methodist Church, the Council agreed that is what our community needs right now.”

The Orange City United Methodist Church gives away groceries every week, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon. Each family receives one bag per week. The food pantry also gives food away every third Saturday.

