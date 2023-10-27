Florida man arrested for stealing $1.6 million worth of liquor, deputies say

Stream FOX 35:

A Florida man has been arrested after he stole $1.6 million worth of liquor using at least two semi-trailers, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Miguel Angel Artiles Rivas, 33, was arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft as a result of the alleged thefts that were reported this summer. Deputies are also searching for other suspects involved in the case, including a woman named Ruth Melly Cardero, 54, who now has a warrant out for her arrest.

Between July 7-10, 2023, a group of people entered a liquor distribution center in Gibsonton and removed about $1.6 million worth of liquor from the warehouse using at least two semi-trailers, deputies said.

Gibsonton is located about 10 miles southeast of Tampa.

Detectives were able to piece together the whereabouts of the liquor, tracking the load to South Florida after it was taken from the warehouse. A Kenworth semi-cab, two Wabash trailers and a Kia Stinger were seized amid the investigation. A storage facility in Hialeah was also discovered, and nearly all the liquor was recovered and returned to its owner.

About $100,000 of liquor remains unaccounted for, deputies said.

"I commend our dedicated detectives for their tireless efforts in swiftly apprehending the individual responsible for this audacious million-dollar liquor theft," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The recovery of over $1.5 million worth of stolen liquor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice. As the investigation unfolds, we anticipate further arrests, ensuring that all involved parties are brought to justice."

Anyone with information regarding Cardero's whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

This is an ongoing investigation.