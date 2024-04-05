Driver pulled over for dark tint told Florida deputy prior traffic issue got him deported to Mexico: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A man was taken to the Polk County jail and could be deported – again – to Mexico after he was pulled over for having illegal tint on his pickup truck, deputies said.

Jose Alonso-Rodriguez, 37, was arrested on Tuesday for not having a valid driver's license, an arrest affidavit stated.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Polk County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Titan in the Eloise area of Winter Haven because the windows were "extremely dark," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The tint of the driver's window was 3% according to a tint meter. The legal tint for the front side windows is 28%, officials said.

The deputy asked the driver, later identified as Alonso-Rodriguez, for his driver's license, which Alonso-Rodriguez did not have. He allegedly told the deputy he had never had one and did not have any insurance.

Authorities learned this traffic incident was not his first in Polk County.

In 2022, Alonso-Rodriguez was convicted of DUI and driving without a license, deputies said.

He admitted to deputies that he should not have been driving and said that after his last arrest and conviction, he was deported to Mexico.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified.