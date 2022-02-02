Driver dies in fiery Orlando crash after hitting wall, police say

article

Orlando police say a driver has died after crashing into a wall, causing the car to catch fire.

Officers say it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 514 West Princeton Street. The vehicle reportedly caught fire with one person inside.

The driver was pronounced dead. The scene has been cleared and Princeton Street is back open.

The crash is under investigation.

