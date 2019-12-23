Dozens of Orlando kids receive free bikes for Christmas

Santa has connections everywhere, and on Monday, he rode in on a fire truck to visit with some children in Orlando. With the help of the Orlando Fire Department, he gave away dozens of bikes as an early Christmas gift to deserving kids.

"I see he ran up there and was happy to get it," Roxanne Woods said.

The children also were fitted for new helmets and received a bike lock.

"I like this and my helmet," Corey Woods said while sitting on top of his new Batman bike.

He said he has big plans to ride his bike to school.

"I'm gonna put a lock on it," he said.

A total of 88 bikes all paid for by local businesses and assembled by firefighters.

"Everybody own a bike now, so they'll be riding together," Corey's mom said.

For 18 years the kids from the Reeves Terrace neighborhood have been rolling away with new bikes through the Wheels for Kids program. It's a chance for kids to learn about safety and giving.

"It's not just about receiving, but anytime you give it creates more gratitude," Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale said.

"It just fills my heart with joy when I see them," Jennifer Burnett said. "They have big smiles on their faces and without this, they couldn't have this."

It's an early Christmas gift that will be remembered for years to come.