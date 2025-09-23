Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Florida: Gov. DeSantis to propose 2.63-acre parcel for project

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his plans to propose an area in the Sunshine State for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. The area is a 2.63-acre parcel in Miami-Dade County adjacent to the Freedom Tower. The item will be discussed at the Sept. 30 meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his plans to propose an item to convey a 2.63-acre parcel in Miami-Dade County adjacent to the Freedom Tower for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

Bringing the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library to Florida

What we know:

DeSantis made the announcement about his plans to bring the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library to Florida in a press release on Tuesday morning.

At a Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund meeting later this month, the governor said he plans to make a proposal.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

DeSantis said his proposal is to convey a 2.63-acre parcel in Miami-Dade County, adjacent to the Freedom Tower, for the presidential library. The parcel is currently utilized as an employee parking lot for Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.

What we don't know:

Specific confirmed details on the contents of the presidential library, the timeline for construction of the library if approved and funding is limited.

What's next:

The item will be discussed at the Sept. 30 meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund.

The board — comprised of the governor as chair, the attorney general, the chief financial officer and the commissioner of agriculture — was established in 1855 and is responsible for the acquisition, management, protection and disposition of state lands.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

If approved by the board, DeSantis said the site would provide additional economic development opportunities across South Florida and become the first presidential library established in the state, "providing generations of Americans the ability to honor the service and legacy of America’s 45th and 47th President Donald J. Trump."

"President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation’s history," DeSantis said. "No state has better delivered the president’s agenda than the Free State of Florida, and we would be honored to house his presidential library here in his home state."

The backstory:

In March, the state Senate approved a bill aimed at bringing Trump's presidential library to Florida. The measure passed by a 36-3 vote in the senate committee.

SB 118, which was sponsored by local Sanford representative Sen. Jason Brodeur, prohibits local governments from imposing restrictions on any presidential libraries in the state.

The president's team had reportedly scouted several locations prior for the library, including Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.