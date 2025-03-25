Trump presidential library in Florida? New bill could pave the way

The Brief A new bill has the potential to ease the way for Donald Trump to build his presidential library in Florida. Last week, the state Senate unanimously approved SB 118, which prohibits local governments from imposing restrictions on any presidential libraries in the state. The bill is sponsored by local Sanford representative Sen. Jason Brodeur.



What is SB 118?

What we know:

Brodeur’s proposal would preempt to the state all regulatory authority over the establishment, maintenance, activities and operations of presidential libraries. The legislation states that a county, municipality or any other political subdivision of the state "may not enact or enforce any ordinance, resolution, rule or other measure governing the establishment, maintenance or operation of a presidential library or impose any requirement or restriction thereon, except as otherwise authorized by federal law."

The measure passed by a 36-3 vote in the senate committee.

The dissenting votes were cast by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton; Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton; and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

‘A high likelihood’

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Trump will actually bring the presidential library to Florida. At this time, he has not yet said where he intends for it to be located.

The president's team has reportedly scouted several locations for the library, including Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.

What they're saying:

"This could add to what we already have as a wonderful place to come, and hopefully, because of what we do today, that will be an incentive for the president to place our first library here," Broduer said to the Senate committee last week.

"As the home state to the 45th and 47th president of the United States, there is a high likelihood that President Trump will select Florida to be the site of his presidential library," he continued.

What's next:

A House version of the bill (HB 69), filed by Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, is ready to go to the full House.

