Dog killed by bear at Central Florida neighborhood

A dog was killed after an encounter with a bear in Sanford.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) said that the encounter happened in the Astor Farms subdivision around Maryland Street and Nevada Avenue.

MORE NEWS: How will theme parks operate as state begins Phase 3 of reopening?

Officials went door to door, reminding homeowners to keep their animals safe and on a leash at all times, as well as securing their trash.

Officials said that they will not be setting up traps.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.