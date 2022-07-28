Dog killed, 2 people injured in South Daytona house fire

article

A dog was killed and two people were injured after a fire broke out at a home on Bristol Lane in South Daytona early Thursday morning.

The South Daytona Fire Department in Volusia County says two men were taken to the hospital, one as a trauma alert.

According to officials, one dog inside the house died but another dog and a cat managed to escape the fire safely.

The fire is believed to have started on a bed in a back bedroom.