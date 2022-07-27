'Those were my babies': Heartbroken owner believes 2 dogs died in large industrial fire in Orange County

A heartbroken owner believes his dogs were killed in the large industrial fire that broke out at an Orange County auto shop on Tuesday.

"My dogs are dead and those were my babies," electrician Don Owens told FOX 35 News through tears.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the fire on JMT Industrial Drive, not far from State Route 441 and SR-414. The fire was so large it sent huge columns of smoke into the air and across Maitland Boulevard that could be seen for miles. The flames destroyed multiple businesses nearby.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building, which is an auto business that sells tires, fully engulfed in flames. Eventually, a majority of the fire was put out, but firefighters were at the scene on Wednesday to make sure any potential hot spots do not reignite.

Owens says he had just left to go to the bank and left his two dogs in the office. He says when he crossed the bridge on his way back he saw the black smoke. He believes his two dogs, Baby and Riley, died in the building.

"Those were the best friends I had," he said.

Fire crews say they haven’t yet been able to locate the remains of the dogs. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.







