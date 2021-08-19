Disney's 'World Princess Week' kicks off next week: What's to come

article

Walt Disney World Resort will soon kick off its first-ever ‘World Princess Week' celebration.

The theme park company said that the festivities will officially begin on August 23rd, bringing new experiences to Disney parks across the globe.

We break down how you can join in on the princess fun at the company’s Florida resort:

EPCOT

Disney said that a brand-new Tiana-themed playground will be available starting August 23rd for Epcot park guests to enjoy during the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. Parkgoers can continue to enjoy the playground as Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary, ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ kicks off on October 1st.

DISNEY SPRINGS

Then on August 26, Disney said that little princesses can take part in a Princess Promenade at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage in the Disney Springs Marketplace. It goes from 2 to 6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Those who attend will enjoy a princess-themed entertainment performance.

While at Disney Springs, the theme park company said that you can also purchase princess-inspired merchandise and snap a picture in front of the three art expression walls that are themed to the ‘Tales of Courage and Kindness’ storybook collection.

WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORTS

At the Walt Disney World resorts, there will reportedly be a line-up of Disney Princess movies to enjoy throughout the week.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

RUNDISNEY

Tickets for the ‘Disney Princess Half-Marathon Weekend’ go on sale during Disney’s World Princess Week.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

The marathon itself will take place during Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Events for all skill levels will be available for those who want to attend.

For example, there will be a Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga session, Disney Princess 5K, Disney Princess Half Marathon, Disney Fairy Tale Challenge, and virtual races.

The race weekend is from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2022.

Event prices range from $75 to $355 per person depending on what you participate in. General registration for in-person events begins at 10 a.m. EST on August 24, 2021. Virtual event registrations will begin three days later, August 27, at 10 a.m. EST.

Visit the runDisney website to register.

SPECIAL SWEET TREATS

During World Princess Week, there will reportedly be themed food and beverage offerings to enjoy across the Walt Disney World Resort.

The desserts are inspired by the 14 Disney princesses and Frozen queens.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

They include:

Tiana Petit Cake at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs: Dark chocolate chiffon cake with a raspberry mousse, raspberry pâte fruit, and chocolate crisp pearls

Princess Chocolate Bars at the Ganachery in Disney Springs: Ganache chocolate bars featuring princesses like Jasmine, Ariel, and Snow White

Mulan and Rapunzel Cookies at the World Premiere Food Court in Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort: Sugar cookies featuring Mulan or Rapunzel

Mermaid Cupcake at the Landscapes of Flavors in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort: A vanilla cupcake filled with pineapple, topped with coconut buttercream, and finished with a white chocolate mermaid tail

Cinderella Cupcake at Contempo Café in Disney’s Contemporary Resort: A vanilla cake with vanilla crème custard filling, buttercream, a white chocolate slipper, and a fondant pumpkin

Snow White Cupcake at The Artist Palette in Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa: A vanilla cupcake with a spiced caramel apple filling and topped with caramel buttercream, red chocolate dip, and a red bow

Moana Cupcake at Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort: A vanilla cupcake with toasted coconut mousse, vanilla buttercream, and a white chocolate Moana accent piece

Aurora Cupcake at Everything Pop Shopping and Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort: A vanilla cupcake filled with marshmallows and topped with strawberry buttercream, a gold chocolate crown, and sprinkles

Belle Cheesecake at Le Petit Cafe at Disney’s Rivera Resort: A lemon cheesecake with lemon curd in a vanilla tart shell with chocolate decoration to resemble Belle

Elsa Freeze Sundae at I.C. Expeditions and Warming Hut in Disney’s Blizzard Beach: Vanilla soft-serve with a blue-raspberry swirl, sprinkles, and white chocolate Elsa topper

Elsa the Snow Queen Cone at I.C. Expeditions and Warming Hut in Disney’s Blizzard Beach: Vanilla soft-serve with spiraled frozen fractals in a crystallized white chocolate waffle cone

Pocahontas Dessert at Creature Comforts in Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A pineapple banana cake with cream cheese coconut mousse and colored sprinkles glazed in a turquoise glaçage and finished with a chocolate gem, chocolate feather, and sugar flower

Arendelle Aqua Lemonade at Block & Hans in Epcot: Frozen lemonade with a cotton candy syrup

Mosaic Cookie at Oasis Sweets & Sips in Epcot: Sugar cookies sandwiched with apricot jam and topped with a mosaic fondue and a chocolate Jasmine

Sisters Cupcake at Sunshine Seasons in Epcot: A strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling and strawberry buttercream topped with a chocolate crown

Sisters Cookie at Traveler’s Café in Epcot: Sugar cookies sandwiched with chocolate ganache and garnished with a chocolate Elsa and Anna

Seaside Brownie at the Trolley Car Café in Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A brownie topped with chocolate fudge, graham cracker crumbs, and seaside-themed chocolate

Merida Cupcake at the Trolley Car Café in Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A yellow cupcake filled with a mixture of green, red, orange, and black sprinkles and topped with burnt orange buttercream, gold crisp pearls, and a chocolate arrow

Mermaid Slushy at Prince Eric’s Village Market in Magic Kingdom: Frozen blue raspberry and frozen green apple topped with whipped cream and a mermaid tale

Cinderella Slipper at Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom: A white chocolate or milk chocolate slipper filled with chocolate mousse and finished with fresh berries

For those who cannot celebrate Disney’s World Princess Week in person, there are ways you can participate from home.

For example, Disney said that they are running a brand-new Pocahontas Villain event between August 18th and 22nd on the ‘Disney Emoji Blitz’ app. In addition, if you log in on August 23rd, you can collect one free ‘Frozen’ emoji of Queen Elsa or Queen Ana. Events and missions will go all month-long, allowing users to earn princess emojis like Belle, Rapunzel, Tiana, Moana, Jasmine, Ariel, and Cinderella. The app can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

Disney Publishing Worldwide will reportedly release new titles related to the princesses this fall. They include:

If the Shoe Fits: A rom-com inspired by Cinderella’s story

The Disney Princess Cookbook: Fifty kid-friendly recipes

12 Days of Princess: Holiday-inspired picture book

Tales of Courage and Kindness: A hardcover deluxe storybook collection that features 14 original stories and artwork inspired by iconic Disney princesses and Frozen heroes

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

Starting August 23rd, Disney said that children will be able to call into shopDisney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration Hotline,’ which features all-new recorded messages from five Disney Princess characters and two Frozen queens, Anna and Elsa. Call 1-877-70-DISNEY to reach the five princesses or hear from Anna and Elsa exclusively at shopDisney.com.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

Finally, to end the celebration, Disney Channel will reportedly unveil an all-new music special, ‘Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration,’ on Friday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m. EST. The half-hour show will feature Disney princesses and the Frozen queens through reimagined performances of iconic songs. The soundtrack will also be available on Disney+ on the same day.

Photo from DisneyParks Blog

To learn more about Disney’s World Princess Week across the globe, visit the DisneyParks Blog.

