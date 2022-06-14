Disney's Cirque du Soleil show offering Florida residents discounted ticket deal

article

Cirque du Soleil is offering Florida residents a sweet deal to check out its "Drawn to Life" show at Disney Springs.

Now through Oct. 1, guests can get performance tickets in the category 2 and 3 tiers at a discounted price. Category 2 tickets are $104, which is a $15 discount from the regular price. Category 3 tickets are $87, which are normally $99 per ticket.

There is a limit of eight tickets per Florida resident. The offer is only valid for performances from June 10 to October 1 and is subject to blockout dates.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office at Disney Springs. All tickets purchased with the Florida resident offer must be picked up at will call at the box office located at Disney Springs. Proof of Florida residency is required.

"Drawn to Life" is a live acrobatic journey telling the story of Julie, a determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her Disney animator father: an unfinished animation.

"As she dives into the inner world of animation guided by a surprising pencil, Julie embarks on an inspiring quest filled with childhood Disney memories," Disney said.

The show is the 50th production created by Cirque du Soleil and its premiere coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort. The cast is comprised of 62 artists from 15 countries around the globe including Japan, Russia, Togo, Colombia and Peru.