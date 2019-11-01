Disney's 10th annual Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is underway

Thousands of runners are pounding the pavement this weekend for the 10th annual Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

It all kicked off Friday morning with more than 8,000 runners participating in the 5k through Epcot.

The event grows bigger every year. More than 48,000 runners are registered for all of the races.

Disney said of those participants, 145 people have been part of every Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend since it began in 2010.

Saturday will be the 10k and Sunday will be the half marathon.