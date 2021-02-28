Disney World updates mask policy at dining locations

article

Heads up! If you're heading to Disney, you'll want to know about these mask policy changes before you sit down and eat.

In the update, Walt Disney World said that face coverings must be worn in all public areas and can only be removed while actively eating or drinking.

So, even if you are in a dining location -- sitting, standing, or waiting -- you must wear a face covering unless actively eating or drinking.

Prior to this change, the mask policy at dining locations was not as specific.

RELATED: Walt Disney World unveils plans for 50th anniversary celebration

Walt Disney World seems set on following COVID-19 safety protocols well into the future.

Advertisement

According to the Walt Disney World reservation system online, reservations to visit the parks can be made through January 14th, 2023. This indicates that the theme park company will still be using its reservation system at least until that date.

In addition, during an earnings call earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that he anticipates coronavirus precautions -- like wearing masks, temperature checks at the entrance of the parks, and social distancing -- will last through 2021.

However, precautions could ease some in 2022.

RELATED: Disney World extends hours for first week of March

"We have no doubt that when we reopen up in parks that were closed, or increase capacity, that that we will have some level of social distancing and mask-wearing for the remainder of this year. That is our expectation," he said.

Officials also said that even if you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you will still have to wear a face covering when visiting the parks.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.