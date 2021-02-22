Disney World adds more partitions, sectioned areas on monorails

article

You may notice some changes the next time you step onto a Disney monorail.

FOX 35's Ryan Elijah visited Magic Kingdom on Thursday and spotted the new partitions and section numbers on the monorail.

These changes will allow groups to separated even on the same bench in monorail cabins.

Walt Disney World seems set on following COVID-19 safety protocols well into the future.

According to the Walt Disney World reservation system online, reservations to visit the parks can be made through January 14th, 2023. This indicates that the theme park company will still be using its reservation system at least until that date.

In addition, during an earnings call earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that he anticipates coronavirus precautions -- like wearing masks, temperature checks at the entrance of the parks, and social distancing -- will last through 2021.

However, precautions could ease some in 2022.

"We have no doubt that when we reopen up in parks that were closed, or increase capacity, that that we will have some level of social distancing and mask-wearing for the remainder of this year. That is our expectation," he said.

Officials also said that even if you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you will still have to wear a face covering when visiting the parks.

