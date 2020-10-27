Disney unveils its holiday merchandise, has a unique 2020 item included

The Disney Parks Blog provided a sneak peek of its holiday merchandise lineup two months before Christmas, and it includes an item that is unique to 2020.

Vibrant cloth face masks that fit Disney’s holiday theme are available for purchase as of Monday, Oct. 26, which can be picked up at shopDisney.com, Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

As part of the “Disney Parks ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Collection,” these face masks feature festive red and green hues.

Disney has released holiday-themed cloth face masks. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

In the photos Disney Parks uploaded, there is a peppermint plaid mask that has Mickey Mouse’s face and the word “Joy” printed on it, a red mask with classic Disney characters in gingerbread form and plain red masks that have either a Mickey Mouse logo or a stylized letter “D.”

At Walt Disney World Resort, face coverings are required for cast members and all guests above the age of 2 due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. Masks can only be removed when eating or drinking while a person remains stationary and socially distanced by at least 6 feet apart.

Face coverings are required for anyone above the age of 2 at Disney theme parks and resorts due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

Other COVID-19 protocols such as temperature checks and capacity limitations have been implemented as well.

Disney’s limited-edition face masks retail for $11.99 for a 2-pack, according to listings from shopDisney.

The rest of Disney’s Christmas-themed merchandise includes spirit jerseys, Mickey ear-adorned headbands and mini backpacks that were designed by Loungefly in addition to hats, pajamas, plush toys, home décor items and accessories and fuzzy clogs designed by Crocs.

There is also a “Disney Parks Silver and Gold Collection” and a designer jewelry collaboration with BaubleBar that are both scheduled to launch on Nov. 2.

Disney is releasing a silver and gold themed holiday collection on Nov. 2, 2020. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

Disney’s resort and spa Aulani and international theme parks in Paris, Tokyo, and Shanghai will have dedicated holiday collections that release in November.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.