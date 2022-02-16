Disney to build residential communities with condominiums and single-family homes

article

Disney announced Wednesday a new business of residential communities called Storyliving by Disney. The first community is planned for Rancho Mirage, in California’s Coachella Valley.

Additional locations in the U.S. are under exploration for future development.

Called Cotino, the Rancho Mirage location will have communities geared towards guests of all ages but there will be a specific community for those 55 and older. Walt Disney himself owned a home in the area at one time.

"For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world," said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a press release. "As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest."

The Cotino community offers a range of home types to choose from including condominiums and single-family homes, according to the Storyliving website.

It is also zoned for a hotel, shopping and dining. There is a 24-acre lagoon and views of the Santa Ana mountain range. A portion of the lagoon will include a beach park with water activities that can be accessed by the public with the purchase of a day pass.

The company said that at each location, Disney cast members would operate the community association. Through a club membership, residents would have access to wellness programming, cooking classes, entertainment and more.

Disney Imagineers will play a key role in the development of the Storyliving communities, the company said.

"Distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage and create the next incredible chapter of their story," said Michael Hundgen, executive producer, Walt Disney Imagineering.

