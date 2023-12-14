Florida flavors and California vibes collide at Disney Springs' newest dining experience: See the menu

article

There's a new restaurant at Disney Springs that'll let Floridians and tourists alike experience summer all year long, California style.

Summer House on the Lake opened its doors Thursday on the west side of the outdoor shopping and dining complex in Lake Buena Vista. Guests can enjoy "coastal-chic vibes," a California-inspired menu and parent brand Lettuce Entertain You's first-ever "Cookie Bar" daily, according to a press release.

The new Disney Springs location marks the fourth in the U.S., joining restaurants in Chicago, Las Vegas, and North Bethesda, Maryland.

Photo: Lettuce Entertain You

"We’re thrilled to infuse locally sourced ingredients and inspiration into the menu at Summer House on the Lake," Summer House Chef Ben Goodnick said in a press release. "While the Summer House menu is rooted in the simplicity and variety of Southern California, our goal for this location is to incorporate the fresh, bold flavors of Florida’s endless summer, too, like Key West shrimp, grouper from the Gulf of Mexico, citrus and other local produce. Seasonal specials including Wagyu Beef, main course salads and Caribbean-inspired flavors are a direct reflection of the people and food we have grown to love in the Orlando area."

Photo: Lettuce Entertain You

Summer House on the Lake offers guests a combination of indoor and outdoor dining, plus the opportunity to sip on cocktails from three bars. Here's a look at some featured menu items offered on the seasonal menu:

Caramelized brussels sprouts with balsamic and Parmigiano Reggiano

Ahi Tuna Tostada with Hass avocado, Thai chili and crisp corn tortilla

Turkey Stack Sandwich

Crispy Baja Fish Tacos

Costa Mesa Salad, with queso fresco, corn, pico de Gallo, avocado, quinoa, crispy tortilla, chipotle crema and lime vinaigrette

Florida Corn Husk Salmon with spicy honey glaze and tomatillo salsa

Herbed Chicken Breast Paillard with arugula salad and Calabrian chili

Artisan pizzas including Shaved Mushroom and Hobbs Pepperoni

There's also an extensive kids' menu, offering eats like grilled cheese, pasta with meatballs and "breakfast for dinner."

Kids meal (Photo: Lettuce Entertain You)

Click here to check out the full menu, and scroll through the photo gallery below of some featured eats.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ (Photo: Lettuce Entertain You)

If cocktails are more your speed, grab a drink at the Rosé Cart, featuring the restaurant's own brand, plus a rotating rosé menu.

Rose glass (Photo: Lettuce Entertain You)

For dessert, guests can snag a treat from "The Cookie Bar," which serves 15 different kinds of oversize cookies in flavors like Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Oatmeal Scotchie, Apple Oatmeal and Vegan Snickerdoodle. "The Cookie Bar" doesn't only serve cookies – they have an extensive drink menu featuring rosé, beer, lattes, cold brew and other beverages and cocktails on tap.

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie (Photo: Lettuce Entertain You)

Reservations for Summer House on the Lake are now open on OpenTable. The restaurant is open daily, with hours varying each day.

Click here for more information about Summer House on the Lake.