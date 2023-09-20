Disney Treasure reservations now open: See pricing, deck plans & amenities ahead of first voyage in 2024

It's time to start planning your next vacation!

The Disney Treasure is ready to set sail in December 2024 – and the reservations are now open to the public as of Wednesday, September 20.

You can either hop onboard the all-new Disney Cruise Line ship's maiden voyage in December 2024 or travel through the eastern or western Caribbean through early June 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about booking your vacation on the Disney Treasure:

(Note: The following prices listed are for a travel party of two adults, including taxes, fees and port expenses)

Photo: Disney Cruise Line

What's new on the Disney Treasure

Here's a list of just some of the offerings available on board the Disney Treasure:

New dining experiences inspired by Coco and Zootopia

Aladdin , Lion King and Beauty and the Beast take center stage

AquaMouse tube ride

All-new submarine-style pub with glass ceilings

Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Princesses come to life at kids clubs

Related article

What's included on your Disney Treasure vacation

Here's a list of what's included on any Disney Cruise, according to Disney Cruise Line:

Entertainment and activities

Broadway-quality shows

Fireworks at sea

Character experiences

Movie screenings

Pools, water slides, splash zones and wading pools

Dining

Breakfast (table-service dining)

Lunch (table-service dining, quick-service bites, 24-hour room service)

Dinner (table-service dining, quick-service bites, 24-hour room service)

Snacks (quick-service bites, 24-hour room service, soft-serve ice cream)

24-hour room service

Unlimited coffee, tea and soda (on deck and at table-service restaurants)

Accommodations and transportation

Spacious state rooms

Extra storage and closets

Split bathrooms

TV and in-room movies

In-room amenities: fridge, safe, blow dryer, shower products

Kids clubs

Disney's Oceaneer Club, Lab (3-12 years old)

Edge (11-14 years old)

Vibe (14-17 years old)

Adult-only activities

Nightclubs, lounges and live music

Adults-only pool, whirlpool spa

Fitness center

Disney Castaway Cay

Family ebach

Adults-only beach

Water slides and splash ones

Island gear (beach towels, beach chairs, umbrellas)

Entertainment (live music, character appearances, kids and teen clubs)

Fitness (walking paths, 5K run, adults-only yoga)

Dining (BBQ lunch, unlimited soft serve ice cream, unlimited coffee, tea and soda

Tram transportation

Image 1 of 23 ▼ Photo: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Treasure deck plans

Check out an interactive map of the 15 decks on the Disney Treasure at Disney Cruise Line's website here.

December 2024: Disney Treasure's maiden voyage

The Disney Treasure will set sail for the first time from December 21-28, 2024 from Port Canaveral.

The 144,000-ton ship's first seven-night journey will stop in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay.

Bookings start at $9,123. Here's a look at pricing for each stateroom option:

Inside (no exterior view): $9,123

Oceanview (porthole window): $9,963

Verandah: $11,629

Concierge: $24,957

December 2024 - June 2025: 7-night western Caribbean cruise

The seven-night western Caribbean cruise sails to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney Castaway Cay.

There are 12 dates available for booking – and they're all Saturday to Saturday trips:

December 28, 2024 - January 4, 2025

Inside: $7,136

Oceanview: $8,018

Verandah: $9,166

Concierge: $21,570

January 11-18, 2025

Inside: $4.070

Oceanview: $4,756

Verandah: $5,162

Concierge: $11,168

January 25, 2025 - February 1, 2025

Inside: $4,070

Oceanview: $4,490

Verandah: $5,092

Concierge: $11,168

February 8-15, 2025

Inside: $4,112

Oceanview: $4,478

Verandah: $5,134

Concierge: $11,168

February 22, 2025 - March 1, 2025

Inside: $4,028

Oceanview: $4,574

Verandah: $5,218

Concierge: $11,168

March 8-15, 2025

Inside: $5,386

Oceanview: $5,792

Verandah: $6,450

Concierge: $15,586

March 22-29, 2025

Inside: $5,190

Oceanview: $5,568

Verandah: $6,240

Concierge: $15,886

April 5-12, 2025

Inside: $4,854

Oceanview: $5,190

Verandah: $5,834

Concierge: $15,116

April 19-26, 2025

Inside: $5,204

Oceanview: $5,086

Verandah: $6,646

Concierge: $15,942

May 3-10, 2025

Inside: $3,860

Oceanview: $4,294

Verandah: $5,050

Concierge: $11,154

May 17-24, 2025

Inside: $4,112

Oceanview: $4,574

Verandah: $5,274

Concierge: $11,910

May 31, 2025 - June 7, 2025

Inside: $5,358

Oceanview: $5,086

Verandah: $6,506

Concierge: $13,884

Featured article

January - May 2025: 7-night eastern Caribbean cruise

The seven-night eastern Caribbean cruise sails to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay.

There are eight dates available for booking – and they're all Saturday to Saturday trips:

January 18-25, 2025

Inside: $4,307

Oceanview: $5,049

Verandah: $5,371

Concierge: Unavailable

February 15-22, 2025

Inside: $5,385

Oceanview: $5,819

Verandah: $6,449

Concierge: $14,443

March 1-8, 2025

Inside: $4,237

Oceanview: $4,615

Verandah: $5,371

Concierge: $11,307

March 15-22, 2025

Inside: $5,525

Oceanview: $5,903

Verandah: $6,575

Concierge: $15,913

April 12-19, 2025

Inside: $5,847

Oceanview: $6,267

Verandah: $7,065

Concierge: $16,655

April 26, 2025 - May 3, 2025

Inside: $3,999

Oceanview: $4,447

Verandah: $5,119

Concierge: Unavailable

May 10-17, 2025

Inside: $4,167

Oceanview: $4,601

Verandah: $5,231

Concierge: $16,165

May 24-31, 2025

Inside: $4,867

Oceanview: $5,315

Verandah: $6,057

Concierge: $13,071

February - April 2025: 7-night eastern Caribbean cruise

A second eastern Caribbean option is available with stops in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Disney Castaway Cay.

There are two dates available for booking – and they're both Saturday to Saturday trips:

February 1-8, 2025

Inside: $4,157

Oceanview: $4,619

Verandah: $5,319

Concierge: $11,311

March 29, 2025 - April 5, 2025

Inside: $4,871

Oceanview: $5,221

Verandah: $5,907

Concierge: $15,343

How to book your Disney Treasure vacation

Click here for more information or to book.