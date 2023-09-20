Disney Treasure reservations now open: See pricing, deck plans & amenities ahead of first voyage in 2024
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - It's time to start planning your next vacation!
The Disney Treasure is ready to set sail in December 2024 – and the reservations are now open to the public as of Wednesday, September 20.
You can either hop onboard the all-new Disney Cruise Line ship's maiden voyage in December 2024 or travel through the eastern or western Caribbean through early June 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about booking your vacation on the Disney Treasure:
(Note: The following prices listed are for a travel party of two adults, including taxes, fees and port expenses)
Photo: Disney Cruise Line
What's new on the Disney Treasure
Here's a list of just some of the offerings available on board the Disney Treasure:
- New dining experiences inspired by Coco and Zootopia
- Aladdin, Lion King and Beauty and the Beast take center stage
- AquaMouse tube ride
- All-new submarine-style pub with glass ceilings
- Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Princesses come to life at kids clubs
What's included on your Disney Treasure vacation
Here's a list of what's included on any Disney Cruise, according to Disney Cruise Line:
Entertainment and activities
- Broadway-quality shows
- Fireworks at sea
- Character experiences
- Movie screenings
- Pools, water slides, splash zones and wading pools
Dining
- Breakfast (table-service dining)
- Lunch (table-service dining, quick-service bites, 24-hour room service)
- Dinner (table-service dining, quick-service bites, 24-hour room service)
- Snacks (quick-service bites, 24-hour room service, soft-serve ice cream)
- 24-hour room service
- Unlimited coffee, tea and soda (on deck and at table-service restaurants)
Accommodations and transportation
- Spacious state rooms
- Extra storage and closets
- Split bathrooms
- TV and in-room movies
- In-room amenities: fridge, safe, blow dryer, shower products
Kids clubs
- Disney's Oceaneer Club, Lab (3-12 years old)
- Edge (11-14 years old)
- Vibe (14-17 years old)
Adult-only activities
- Nightclubs, lounges and live music
- Adults-only pool, whirlpool spa
- Fitness center
Disney Castaway Cay
- Family ebach
- Adults-only beach
- Water slides and splash ones
- Island gear (beach towels, beach chairs, umbrellas)
- Entertainment (live music, character appearances, kids and teen clubs)
- Fitness (walking paths, 5K run, adults-only yoga)
- Dining (BBQ lunch, unlimited soft serve ice cream, unlimited coffee, tea and soda
- Tram transportation
Photo: Disney Cruise Line
Disney Treasure deck plans
Check out an interactive map of the 15 decks on the Disney Treasure at Disney Cruise Line's website here.
December 2024: Disney Treasure's maiden voyage
The Disney Treasure will set sail for the first time from December 21-28, 2024 from Port Canaveral.
The 144,000-ton ship's first seven-night journey will stop in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay.
Bookings start at $9,123. Here's a look at pricing for each stateroom option:
- Inside (no exterior view): $9,123
- Oceanview (porthole window): $9,963
- Verandah: $11,629
- Concierge: $24,957
December 2024 - June 2025: 7-night western Caribbean cruise
The seven-night western Caribbean cruise sails to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney Castaway Cay.
There are 12 dates available for booking – and they're all Saturday to Saturday trips:
December 28, 2024 - January 4, 2025
- Inside: $7,136
- Oceanview: $8,018
- Verandah: $9,166
- Concierge: $21,570
January 11-18, 2025
- Inside: $4.070
- Oceanview: $4,756
- Verandah: $5,162
- Concierge: $11,168
January 25, 2025 - February 1, 2025
- Inside: $4,070
- Oceanview: $4,490
- Verandah: $5,092
- Concierge: $11,168
February 8-15, 2025
- Inside: $4,112
- Oceanview: $4,478
- Verandah: $5,134
- Concierge: $11,168
February 22, 2025 - March 1, 2025
- Inside: $4,028
- Oceanview: $4,574
- Verandah: $5,218
- Concierge: $11,168
March 8-15, 2025
- Inside: $5,386
- Oceanview: $5,792
- Verandah: $6,450
- Concierge: $15,586
March 22-29, 2025
- Inside: $5,190
- Oceanview: $5,568
- Verandah: $6,240
- Concierge: $15,886
April 5-12, 2025
- Inside: $4,854
- Oceanview: $5,190
- Verandah: $5,834
- Concierge: $15,116
April 19-26, 2025
- Inside: $5,204
- Oceanview: $5,086
- Verandah: $6,646
- Concierge: $15,942
May 3-10, 2025
- Inside: $3,860
- Oceanview: $4,294
- Verandah: $5,050
- Concierge: $11,154
May 17-24, 2025
- Inside: $4,112
- Oceanview: $4,574
- Verandah: $5,274
- Concierge: $11,910
May 31, 2025 - June 7, 2025
- Inside: $5,358
- Oceanview: $5,086
- Verandah: $6,506
- Concierge: $13,884
Featured
January - May 2025: 7-night eastern Caribbean cruise
The seven-night eastern Caribbean cruise sails to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay.
There are eight dates available for booking – and they're all Saturday to Saturday trips:
January 18-25, 2025
- Inside: $4,307
- Oceanview: $5,049
- Verandah: $5,371
- Concierge: Unavailable
February 15-22, 2025
- Inside: $5,385
- Oceanview: $5,819
- Verandah: $6,449
- Concierge: $14,443
March 1-8, 2025
- Inside: $4,237
- Oceanview: $4,615
- Verandah: $5,371
- Concierge: $11,307
March 15-22, 2025
- Inside: $5,525
- Oceanview: $5,903
- Verandah: $6,575
- Concierge: $15,913
April 12-19, 2025
- Inside: $5,847
- Oceanview: $6,267
- Verandah: $7,065
- Concierge: $16,655
April 26, 2025 - May 3, 2025
- Inside: $3,999
- Oceanview: $4,447
- Verandah: $5,119
- Concierge: Unavailable
May 10-17, 2025
- Inside: $4,167
- Oceanview: $4,601
- Verandah: $5,231
- Concierge: $16,165
May 24-31, 2025
- Inside: $4,867
- Oceanview: $5,315
- Verandah: $6,057
- Concierge: $13,071
February - April 2025: 7-night eastern Caribbean cruise
A second eastern Caribbean option is available with stops in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Disney Castaway Cay.
There are two dates available for booking – and they're both Saturday to Saturday trips:
February 1-8, 2025
- Inside: $4,157
- Oceanview: $4,619
- Verandah: $5,319
- Concierge: $11,311
March 29, 2025 - April 5, 2025
- Inside: $4,871
- Oceanview: $5,221
- Verandah: $5,907
- Concierge: $15,343
How to book your Disney Treasure vacation
Click here for more information or to book.