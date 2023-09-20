Expand / Collapse search

Disney Treasure reservations now open: See pricing, deck plans & amenities ahead of first voyage in 2024

By Dani Medina
Take a look inside new Disney Treasure ship

The new Disney Treasure ship is ready to set sail in 2024, but tickets are available starting September 20. Take a look inside Disney's newest cruise ship!

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - It's time to start planning your next vacation!

The Disney Treasure is ready to set sail in December 2024 – and the reservations are now open to the public as of Wednesday, September 20. 

You can either hop onboard the all-new Disney Cruise Line ship's maiden voyage in December 2024 or travel through the eastern or western Caribbean through early June 2025. 

Here's everything you need to know about booking your vacation on the Disney Treasure:

(Note: The following prices listed are for a travel party of two adults, including taxes, fees and port expenses)

Photo: Disney Cruise Line

What's new on the Disney Treasure

Here's a list of just some of the offerings available on board the Disney Treasure:

  • New dining experiences inspired by Coco and Zootopia
  • Aladdin, Lion King and Beauty and the Beast take center stage
  • AquaMouse tube ride
  • All-new submarine-style pub with glass ceilings
  • Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Princesses come to life at kids clubs

What's included on your Disney Treasure vacation

Here's a list of what's included on any Disney Cruise, according to Disney Cruise Line:

Entertainment and activities

  • Broadway-quality shows
  • Fireworks at sea
  • Character experiences
  • Movie screenings
  • Pools, water slides, splash zones and wading pools

Dining

  • Breakfast (table-service dining)
  • Lunch (table-service dining, quick-service bites, 24-hour room service)
  • Dinner (table-service dining, quick-service bites, 24-hour room service)
  • Snacks (quick-service bites, 24-hour room service, soft-serve ice cream)
  • 24-hour room service
  • Unlimited coffee, tea and soda (on deck and at table-service restaurants)

Accommodations and transportation

  • Spacious state rooms
  • Extra storage and closets
  • Split bathrooms
  • TV and in-room movies
  • In-room amenities: fridge, safe, blow dryer, shower products

Kids clubs

  • Disney's Oceaneer Club, Lab (3-12 years old)
  • Edge (11-14 years old)
  • Vibe (14-17 years old)

Adult-only activities

  • Nightclubs, lounges and live music
  • Adults-only pool, whirlpool spa
  • Fitness center

Disney Castaway Cay

  • Family ebach
  • Adults-only beach
  • Water slides and splash ones
  • Island gear (beach towels, beach chairs, umbrellas)
  • Entertainment (live music, character appearances, kids and teen clubs)
  • Fitness (walking paths, 5K run, adults-only yoga)
  • Dining (BBQ lunch, unlimited soft serve ice cream, unlimited coffee, tea and soda
  • Tram transportation
Disney Treasure deck plans

Check out an interactive map of the 15 decks on the Disney Treasure at Disney Cruise Line's website here

December 2024: Disney Treasure's maiden voyage

The Disney Treasure will set sail for the first time from December 21-28, 2024 from Port Canaveral. 

The 144,000-ton ship's first seven-night journey will stop in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay. 

Bookings start at $9,123. Here's a look at pricing for each stateroom option:

  • Inside (no exterior view): $9,123
  • Oceanview (porthole window): $9,963
  • Verandah: $11,629
  • Concierge: $24,957

December 2024 - June 2025: 7-night western Caribbean cruise

The seven-night western Caribbean cruise sails to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney Castaway Cay. 

There are 12 dates available for booking – and they're all Saturday to Saturday trips:

December 28, 2024 - January 4, 2025

  • Inside: $7,136
  • Oceanview: $8,018
  • Verandah: $9,166
  • Concierge: $21,570

January 11-18, 2025

  • Inside: $4.070
  • Oceanview: $4,756
  • Verandah: $5,162
  • Concierge: $11,168

January 25, 2025 - February 1, 2025

  • Inside: $4,070
  • Oceanview: $4,490
  • Verandah: $5,092
  • Concierge: $11,168

February 8-15, 2025

  • Inside: $4,112
  • Oceanview: $4,478
  • Verandah: $5,134
  • Concierge: $11,168

February 22, 2025 - March 1, 2025

  • Inside: $4,028
  • Oceanview: $4,574
  • Verandah: $5,218
  • Concierge: $11,168

March 8-15, 2025 

  • Inside: $5,386
  • Oceanview: $5,792
  • Verandah: $6,450
  • Concierge: $15,586

March 22-29, 2025

  • Inside: $5,190
  • Oceanview: $5,568
  • Verandah: $6,240
  • Concierge: $15,886

April 5-12, 2025

  • Inside: $4,854
  • Oceanview: $5,190
  • Verandah: $5,834
  • Concierge: $15,116

April 19-26, 2025

  • Inside: $5,204
  • Oceanview: $5,086
  • Verandah: $6,646
  • Concierge: $15,942

May 3-10, 2025

  • Inside: $3,860
  • Oceanview: $4,294
  • Verandah: $5,050
  • Concierge: $11,154

May 17-24, 2025

  • Inside: $4,112
  • Oceanview: $4,574
  • Verandah: $5,274
  • Concierge: $11,910

May 31, 2025 - June 7, 2025 

  • Inside: $5,358
  • Oceanview: $5,086
  • Verandah: $6,506
  • Concierge: $13,884

January - May 2025: 7-night eastern Caribbean cruise

The seven-night eastern Caribbean cruise sails to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay. 

There are eight dates available for booking – and they're all Saturday to Saturday trips:

January 18-25, 2025

  • Inside: $4,307
  • Oceanview: $5,049
  • Verandah: $5,371
  • Concierge: Unavailable

February 15-22, 2025

  • Inside: $5,385
  • Oceanview: $5,819
  • Verandah: $6,449
  • Concierge: $14,443

March 1-8, 2025

  • Inside: $4,237
  • Oceanview: $4,615
  • Verandah: $5,371
  • Concierge: $11,307

March 15-22, 2025

  • Inside: $5,525
  • Oceanview: $5,903
  • Verandah: $6,575
  • Concierge: $15,913

April 12-19, 2025

  • Inside: $5,847
  • Oceanview: $6,267
  • Verandah: $7,065
  • Concierge: $16,655

April 26, 2025 - May 3, 2025

  • Inside: $3,999
  • Oceanview: $4,447
  • Verandah: $5,119
  • Concierge: Unavailable

May 10-17, 2025

  • Inside: $4,167
  • Oceanview: $4,601
  • Verandah: $5,231
  • Concierge: $16,165

May 24-31, 2025

  • Inside: $4,867
  • Oceanview: $5,315
  • Verandah: $6,057
  • Concierge: $13,071

First look: Disney Treasure sets sail in 2024

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will set sail in December 2024, but not before sharing a first look at the epic interior. Guests can expect a huge water slide, fun kids' activities and one-of-a-kind dining experiences. (Video: Disney Cruise Line)

February - April 2025: 7-night eastern Caribbean cruise

A second eastern Caribbean option is available with stops in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Disney Castaway Cay. 

There are two dates available for booking – and they're both Saturday to Saturday trips:

February 1-8, 2025

  • Inside: $4,157
  • Oceanview: $4,619
  • Verandah: $5,319
  • Concierge: $11,311

March 29, 2025 - April 5, 2025

  • Inside: $4,871
  • Oceanview: $5,221
  • Verandah: $5,907
  • Concierge: $15,343

How to book your Disney Treasure vacation

Click here for more information or to book. 