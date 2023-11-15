Disney Springs unwraps dazzling holiday menu packed with sweet, savory and boozy treats
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The holidays are in full swing at Walt Disney World – but you don't need a park ticket to experience all the yummy treats.
Disney Parks recently unwrapped its holiday menu for the 2023 season, and Disney Springs is stuffed with sweet treats, savory snacks and boozy drinks through the end of the year.
"The culinary teams at Walt Disney World Resort have been hard at work making sure everyone gets a flavorful present all across property," Disney Parks said in a blog. "And with the passion and creativity put to the plate this year, there’s no doubt all of these talented culinary experts are on the nice list."
Here's a look at the new offerings at Disney Springs, according to Disney Parks:
Amorette's Patisserie
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31 (mobile ordering is available):
- Holiday Sweets Petit Cake: Layers of spice cake, cream cheese icing, and apricot jam with fresh apple compote and Italian buttercream
Holiday Sweets Petit Cake (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Mickey Winter Hat Dome Cake: Layers of vanilla chiffon, chai tea mousse, cranberry-cherry pâte de fruit, almond crunch, and brown butter ganache
Mickey Winter Hat Dome Cake (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Christmas Tree Cream Puff: Pistachio cream puff
Christmas Tree Cream Puff (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Hot Cocoa Crème Brûlée: Hot cocoa crème brûlée with toasted marshmallow cream
Hot Cocoa Crème Brûlée (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Gingerbread Cheesecake
- Cookies and Milk Éclair
- Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Cookies
D-Luxe Burger
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Jan. 7 (mobile ordering is available):
- Caramel Apple Pie Shake: Vanilla Gelato blended with dark caramel sauce, Granny Smith apple syrup, cinnamon syrup, and graham cracker crumbs topped with whipped cream, caramel, and graham cracker crumbs
Caramel Apple Pie Shake (Photo: Disney Parks)
The Ganachery
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31:
- Gingerbread Mickey Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate piñata with crisp pearls and gingerbread toffee
Gingerbread Mickey Chocolate Piñata (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Gingerbread-Pecan Toffee: Spiced toffee enrobed with milk chocolate and encrusted with toasted pecans and gingerbread crumbs
- Mickey Chocolate-covered Gingerbread Cookies: Spiced gingerbread cookies enrobed in milk chocolate and dark 65% chocolate
Mickey Chocolate-covered Gingerbread Cookies (Photo: Disney Parks)
Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Dec. 30:
- Jock’s Famous Pigs in the Blanket: Debreziner sausage, puff pastry, and cranberry mustard sauce
Jock’s Famous Pigs in the Blanket (Photo: Disney Parks)
- O’ Ham N’ Cheese Trees: Puff pastry, Pitt ham, cheddar cheese, garlic herb butter, and sugar plum jam
O’ Ham N’ Cheese Trees (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Cranberry Barbeque Meatballs: All-beef meatball, cranberry barbeque sauce, orange goat cheese, granny smith apple, spiced walnuts, orange supremes, and crispy basil
Cranberry Barbeque Meatballs (Photo: Disney Parks)
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31:
- Post-flight "Milk" and Cookies with Coquito: Bourbon-eggnog snowflake cookie, gingerbread reindeer cookie filled with dulce de leche, chocolate-peppermint Christmas tree cookie and coquito with Bacardí Rum
Post-flight "Milk" and Cookies with Coquito (Photo: Disney Parks)
- Eternal Snowfall: St. Augustine Cane Vodka, St. Augustine Gin, Tippler’s Orange Liqueur, Siesta Key Silver Rum, chipotle pineapple syrup, and sour mix topped with a float of Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur and garnished with a snowflake sugar piece and lemon wheel
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Jan. 13:
- Jock’s Holiday Martini: Frangelico Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, hazelnut syrup, and half and half sprinkled with cinnamon and garnished with star anise
- Merry Margarita: Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Domain de Canton Ginger Liqueur, lime and pear juices, cinnamon syrup, and hibiscus syrup garnished with a holiday sugar piece and lime wedge
- Holiday Cherry Cocktail: Stoli Vanil Vodka, Heering Cherry Liqueur, simple syrup, and red cranberry juice with edible glitter and garnished with a cherry
- Ginger Mule: Frangelico Liqueur and Stoli Vanil Vodka topped with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and garnished with a cinnamon stick and cranberries
Eternal Snowfall, Merry Margarita, Jock’s Holiday Martini, Holiday Cherry Cocktail, Ginger Mule (Photo: Disney Parks)
Swirls on the Water
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31:
- Christmas Tree Sundae: Pistachio soft-serve in a waffle cone bowl with whipped cream, sprinkles, and candy Christmas lights
Christmas Tree Sundae (Photo: Disney Parks)
Outdoor bar locations
The following new menu items are available from Nov. 9 to Jan. 13:
- Holiday Rum Punch: Bols Blackberry Brandy, Bols Crème de Banana Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, orange tangerine syrup, and orange juice garnished with an orange wedge
New holiday menu items around Walt Disney World
