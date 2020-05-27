Disney, SeaWorld detail safety measures in reopening plans

Disney and SeaWorld are both one step closer to reopening. But be prepared for some major changes.

SeaWorld executives hope to open the park in two weeks. That's a full month earlier than Disney's plan. They discussed their plans at the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting Wednesday.

When they open, there's no doubt things will look different with masks, social distancing, extra cleaning, and temperature checks mandatory. There will also be Plexiglass barriers throughout the parks, keeping payment areas and ticket entry contactless.

"You can scan right through the Plexiglass to your ticket and you’ll be allowed access into the park. There will be no need for any sort of finger scanning or anything like that," said SeaWorld Interim CEO Marc Swanson.

When it comes to Disney magic, don't expect any fireworks.