Disney faces diversity, equity and inclusion investigation by FCC: records

The Brief The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has opened an investigation into Disney over its diversity practices. The agency sent a letter last week to Disney CEO Bob Iger, saying the company may not be compliant with DEI efforts. Disney says it's reviewing the letter from the FCC and looks forward to answering the commission's questions.



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is opening an investigation into Disney and its ABC television network over its diversity practices.

Brendan Carr, who was picked by President Trump to chair the FCC, said the investigation is over concerns they are "promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination," referring to diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

What we know:

The FCC sent a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger last week saying the company may not be compliant with DEI efforts.

The investigation is part of the Trump administration's crackdown on DEI programs in private American companies.

In the letter, Carr mentions issues with Disney's Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, which he said is a "mechanism for advancing its DEI mission." The initiative's social media and website state that it is a platform meant to amplify "stories and storytellers that inspire a more inclusive world."

Just last month, Disney said it would roll back some of its DEI programs. The changes included Disney+ shortening its warning about "racist stereotypes" in classic movies, such as "Aladdin" and "The Jungle Book," as well as replacing "Diversity & Inclusion" with "Talent Strategy" as a performance factor to evaluate executive compensation.

Although in the letter Carr acknowledged the changes, he said that "all discriminatory initiatives" needed to come to an end.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how Disney leaders plan to respond to the letter from the FCC. Disney authorities say they're reviewing the letter and look forward to answering the commission's questions.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: