Disney: 8 in 10 resort guests say safety protocols are “just right”

article

Disney World says it’s getting positive reviews from guests, despite all the safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Temperature checks, masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer are just some of the measures the Mouse House has taken to keep guests healthy.

In a recent Disney World survey, 8 out of 10 guests said the protocols are “just right,” according to Disney.

“They also shared that they are grateful for the health and safety measures we’ve put in place across our resort,” said Paula Verkuylen, with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

“For the most part, they understand that we’re taking steps to help protect them, our cast, everyone at the resort,” said Djuan Rivers, vice president of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney also says guests are happy they are able to enjoy more of the attractions because of the capacity limits.

Two things are missing though, the beloved parades and nighttime firework shows, but there are signs those may be on the horizon.

“We’re learning from experiences in Shanghai,” said Melissa Valiquette, vice president of EPCOT.

Shanghai Disney was the first park to reopen following the pandemic and served as the testing ground for Walt Disney World.

“We’ve been able to increase capacity and introduce a number of new fan-favorite experiences, such as our parade and nighttime spectacular [in Shanghai],” Verkuylen said.

That’s good news for Disney World guests because what happens in Shanghai will likely happen here a few months later, meaning parades and the epic firework shows are coming sooner than later.

Right now, the only entertainment is performers at a distance, unannounced character cavalcades and physically-distant character appearances.

As the Mouse House prepares for the holidays, it’s having to re-think the experience.

“We’re creating all new traditions for our guests to enjoy. Our holiday offerings will, of course, look a bit different this year and we’re excited to celebrate the seasons in an all-new way,” Valiquette said.

As the local COVID-19 situation improves, Disney says it will be changing park hours and reopening more hotels.