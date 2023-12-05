Detectives seek possible witness to deadly shooting at Pine Hills apartment complex

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they believe may have witnessed a deadly shooting at a Pine Hills apartment complex last month or may have information about the shooting, investigators said.

Keyon Bachelor, 20, was shot and killed at the Park Hamilton Apartments at 5956 Park Hamilton Blvd. on the afternoon of Nov. 30. When deputies arrived at the complex, they said someone flagged them down, telling them about the shooting. Bachelor was brought to a hospital before dying from his injuries. According to investigators, it all started with a call about a stolen car.

MORE HEADLINES:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.