Fans can meet 'Stranger Things' stars at MEGACON Orlando in 2024

Orlando, it's time to take a trip to the Upside Down!

As fans await the return of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, for season 5, they can get their Hawkins High School fix at MEGACON Orlando next year at the Orange County Convention Center.

Beloved actors Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) will make an appearance at the City Beautiful's annual comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention – which is one of the largest in the country.

MORE NEWS:

The trio will be at the convention taking photos, signing autographs and answering fans' burning questions from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, officials said in a news release.

The group will join a host of other celebrities on this year's lineup, including Willam Shatner of Star Trek, Danny Trejo of Spy Kids, and Rose McGowan of Charmed.

For more information regarding the convention, click here.