Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup

Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 30 outside The Shoppes of Southland Plaza and claimed the life of 39-year-old husband and father Etson Faustin, deputies said.

The newly released footage shows a man in an Armani orange shirt entering the La Belle Restaurant and then exiting the establishment after about 30 minutes. The video shows the man walking to a car that appears to be a dark-colored Honda Accord, detectives said. The man turns his car on and then pops his hood.

In the right corner of the video, two people can be seen crawling behind bushes near the dark-colored car. Detectives believe the man in the orange shirt was inside the bar observing the two victims and may have set them up for a robbery.

As the two victims walk to their car after leaving the restaurant, the man in the orange shirt gets into his car moments before one of the suspects from behind the bushes comes out and points a gun at the two victims. The suspect then shoots both men before taking off.

Detectives are asking the public to help identify the man in the orange shirt and the suspect who shot the two men. If you have any information call Detective Fabian Ramirez at 407-7000 Ext. 70540.