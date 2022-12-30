Orlando shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hurt, sheriff's office says

One person is dead and another person seriously hurt after a shooting early Friday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County deputies responded to a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and found two men – both in their 20s – with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one has since died and the other is listed in serious condition, according to OCSO.

Few details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released, and officials said the investigation remains in the early stages.