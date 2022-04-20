DeSantis vs. Disney: What happens if legislature eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District?

Central Florida neighborhoods are being dragged into the ongoing conflict between Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World.

Part of the legislature's special session this week will include a vote on eliminating the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special district created in the 1960's to boost tourism in Florida. There are some neighborhoods near the parks that could be impacted by this vote.

Just last month, Gov. DeSantis slammed Disney, calling them a ‘woke’ corporation for going against him signing the Parental Rights in Education Bill – also known as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill.

DeSantis announced on Tuesday that he is calling on lawmakers to consider legislation in a special session to dismantle special protections for Disney operating in Florida.

"I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering," DeSantis said during a press conference at The Villages. "Yes, they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District."

DeSantis, whose comment drew applause from the crowd, has previously hinted at his support for repealing a 55-year-old state law that allows Disney to effectively govern itself on the grounds of Walt Disney World Resort.

"What I would say as a matter of first principle is I don’t support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful, and they’ve been able to wield a lot of power," DeSantis said during a press conference last month.

Now, some political analysts say this could be a way for the governor to punish Disney.

So if this special district is dismantled, the big question is what would happen?

"I was shocked that they brought it in for a special session," said University of Central Florida professor of political science Aubrey Jewett, adding that there is "at least a 50-50 chance the bill could pass and that Reedy Creek could be on the way to extinction."

So what exactly is the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Jewett said it was created in the 1960s to bring tourism to Central Florida.

"The Legislature basically created this government for Disney, so Disney would have a much smoother and easier path as they develop Disney World."

Jewett said around 50 people live in the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, where Disney is located, but it’s operated by Reedy Creek.

"They each have a city commission, and when they meet, they basically turn over the operation of the cities to Reedy Creek."

According to Jewett, Reedy Creek deals with the millions of visitors who come to Walt Disney World Resort. Many questions remain over what would happen should the special district be dismantled.

"Presumably, the power would be transferred to Orange and Osceola primarily, but we don’t know," Jewett said.

This is why Jewett said this issue should be brought up during regular session, rather than special session of the Florida Legislature, which would allow for more time to get answers to those questions.

Jewett described this as a political move by Gov. DeSantis.

"The real motivation seems to be to punish Disney for speaking out against the ‘Don’t say Gay' bill."

Jewett said taking away Reedy Creek would put all theme parks on an even level. However, he questions the timing of a vote now.

"From a policy standpoint, it's crazy. You shouldn’t be rushing into this, even if your motive was pure."

Florida State Rep. Randy Fine announced Tuesday that he has filed a bill that would eliminate special privileges The Walt Disney Company has in the state of Florida.

"Disney is a guest in Florida. Today, we remind them," Fine tweeted. "@GovDeSantis just expanded the Special Session so I could file HB3C which eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 50 yr-old special statute that makes Disney to exempt from laws faced by regular Floridians."

