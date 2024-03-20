Florida Gov. DeSantis to speak at Orlando-Sanford International Airport

Stream FOX 35 News

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport in Sanford on Wednesday afternoon. It is the same airport where a plane carrying Floridians stranded in Haiti is expected to land as part of a rescue mission, officials said.

Several Floridians were supposed to arrive at the airport on two separate state-chartered flights Tuesday, but the plane never took off.

Haiti has seen a significant escalation in violence after gangs overran the capital of Port-au-Prince, resulting in the resignation of its prime minister. They burned police stations and ransacked the main airport, plunging the country into anarchy, FOX News Digital reported.

The gangs have reportedly also been responsible for raiding some of the Caribbean nation's largest prisons, freeing thousands of inmates.

Nearly 1.4 million people in the nation are on the verge of famine and more than 4 million need help accessing food, FOX News Digital reported.

The news conference was expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. but it has since been pushed back. FOX 35 will stream the news conference live in the above video player when it begins.

