DeSantis rallies against abortion amendment that has 60% approval in new poll

A new poll released this week by the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab shows that two-thirds of Florida voters support Amendment 3, the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

The poll, conducted by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, found that 66% of voters back the measure.

The same poll revealed that 60% of voters are in favor of Amendment 4, which deals with abortion access.

Governor Ron DeSantis continues to campaign against Amendment 4, warning that it would dramatically expand abortion access in the state. Speaking in Winter Garden alongside a group of physicians, DeSantis called the measure misleading and warned it could allow abortions late into pregnancy without physician involvement.

"This would green-light abortions without physicians even being involved at all," DeSantis said, highlighting his concerns about the proposal's impact on late-term abortions.

Amendment 4 seeks to protect abortion access up to the point of fetal viability, typically around 24 weeks. Supporters argue the amendment ensures reproductive freedom and protects women’s rights. Keisha Mulfort, of the ACLU of Florida, said, "Decisions about abortion should be left to women in consultation with their doctors who take an oath to act in their patients’ best interests."

With the election two weeks away, both amendments will need a 60% majority to be approved by voters in order to pass. You can read more about the UNF PORL poll here.

