DeSantis expects Florida lawmakers to pass 'constitutional carry' gun law in 2023

By NSF staff
Published 
Florida Politics
The News Service of Florida

According to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, at least two dozen states have a similar law on the books. Governor DeSantis said Florida will join that number before he leaves office.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws.

The change would allow what supporters call "constitutional carry."

Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.

In Florida, no county or city can create a gun control law that’s more restrictive than the state, but that is being challenged in the state Supreme Court.

DeSantis was asked about the issue Friday during an appearance in Lee County, after House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, indicated Thursday that the House would approve constitutional carry.

"Basically, this was something that I’ve always supported," DeSantis said. "The last two years, it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership. But we’ve been talking about it, and he’s (Renner’s) pledged publicly that’s moving forward, and it’ll be something that will be done in the regular session."

The 2023 session will start March 7.