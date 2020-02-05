Derelict boats being removed from Indian River

Derelict boats are being removed from the waters of Volusia County.

Workers on Wednesday were seen inspecting a wrecked sailboat sitting on the bottom of the Indian River North, near New Smyrna Beach. People living nearby say it's been there for years.

"Oh gosh, probably [since] Hurricane Matthew?" guesses Cinty Bonadio, referencing the powerful 2016 storm that brushed Florida's Atlantic Coast.

It's one of two boats that New Smyrna Beach police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff are hauling away, this week. One is easy to see, only half-sunk below the waves. The other, further south, is tougher to spot, with just the mast sticking out of the water. Police say both are serious hazards.

"The water's not crystal clear all the time. The potential they could run into or harm themselves on something just under the surface is a big concern for us and why we move diligently to get this stuff out of here," said New Smyrna Beach Police Lt. Chris Kirk.

Aside from these two boats, police say there are four others in the waterway they are planning to salvage.

Police say the workers will float the boats with airbags, tow them away and demolish them.

It is illegal to abandon boats and the owners will face charges, police say.