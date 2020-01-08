Deputies searching for vehicle possibly involved in shooting at Kissimmee hotel

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for a vehicle that could have been involved in a shooting at a Kissimmee hotel.

They said that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Baymont Inn on Black Lake Road in Kissimmee early on Monday morning. Deputies discovered that a dark-colored vehicle driving south on Sherberth Road shot at the hotel, striking a wall near one of the rooms.

No injuries were reported but deputies are still searching for the vehicle involved.

If you have any information regarding the case or any others like it, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Information given to Crimeline that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

